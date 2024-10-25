Ruto champions unity, development at Tobong’u Lore Festival

President William Ruto has underscored his commitment to uniting Kenyans and rejecting divisive, ethnic politics, asserting that Kenya should never again endure politics based on tribalism.

Speaking at the Turkana Tourism and Cultural Festival in Lodwar, he emphasized the need for cohesion, adding that his diverse Cabinet reflects his resolve to unite all Kenyans, regardless of political affiliations or backgrounds.

“We don’t want tribal or discriminative politics. We are committed to working hard to unite all Kenyans and create a prosperous Kenya for everyone,” President Ruto stated.

The Tobong’u Lore festival, now in its eighth year, has grown into a premier cultural and tourism event, showcasing the music, dance, cuisine, and crafts of the Turkana and neighbouring communities from Kenya, Burundi, Ethiopia, Uganda, and South Sudan.

President Ruto commended the cooperative efforts of leaders from West Pokot and Turkana in tackling challenges such as banditry and cattle rustling, urging unity and development for peace.

He tasked East African Community and Arid and Semi-Arid Lands Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul with ensuring that the 50,000-acre Kerio Valley area along the Turkana-West Pokot border be used for irrigation.

According to the President, farming in Kerio Valley could transform it into a food basket for the region, reducing lawlessness and offering residents sustainable livelihoods.

“When people engage in productive farming, there is no room for lawlessness along the border,” Ruto said, highlighting the link between development and security.

In a move to support local fishermen, President Ruto directed Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano to address conflicts between Lake Turkana fishermen and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers.

He urged the officers to protect and respect the fishermen rather than harass them, promoting harmonious coexistence.

“I urge all parties to resolve these issues permanently so that we can foster cooperation and respect in the region,” he emphasized.

President Ruto also announced a transformative project: the establishment of the Home of Human Origins Museum and Science Park in Turkana.

Set to be developed in Namortunga, Kalokol, this world-class research and eco-tourism centre will celebrate Kenya’s place as a cradle of humanity.

Discoveries like the Turkana Boy and the world’s oldest stone tools have affirmed Kenya’s historical significance, and the new museum aims to deepen the appreciation of Kenya’s rich archaeological heritage.

“Once completed, the museum and science park will offer visitors a journey through the origins of humanity and early technology,” Ruto stated, highlighting the project’s potential to attract researchers, tourists, and adventurers.

President Ruto noted that Turkana is not only abundant in historic and geographic wonders but also hosts UNESCO-listed sites and unique wildlife in the Lake Turkana Basin.

He emphasized that the project will drive infrastructure investments, diversify the tourism sector, and position Turkana as a hub for cultural and ecological tourism.

“The community is at the heart of our development agenda, and this festival shows how vital they are to growth. We are committed to an inclusive, community-based approach where residents benefit directly through jobs and improved livelihoods,” he added.

Highlighting the sustainable use of Turkana’s resources, the President stated that the government’s approach will establish Kenya as a global leader in scientific discovery and niche tourism, accelerating economic growth in Turkana and beyond.

Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai pledged the county’s support for national efforts to eradicate banditry and enhance food security.

Marsabit Governor Ali Mohamud, regional officials from South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Burundi, and several MPs were also in attendance, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to unity and cross-border cooperation in conservation and cultural exchange.