Ruto: Churches must remain places of peace, not politics

President William Ruto has warned politicians against retrogressive politics, violence and chaos in places of worship.

The President told politicians to use other available platforms for politics and respect the church.

He directed security agencies to protect places of worship from those using the church to advance cheap political agenda and perpetuate a culture of violence.

“We want our churches to be places of peace where worshippers go to seek God. All of us, irrespective of who we are, must respect the place of God in our churches,” he pointed out.

The President spoke at the Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA) All Nations Gospel Church in Gikomba, Nairobi County, on Sunday.

He was accompanied by Homa Bay County Governor Gladys Wanga, MPs and MCAs.

At the same time, President Ruto said the government is keen on finding a solution to the issue of lunch programmes and school uniforms, which have led to an increase in school fees and thus a burden to parents.

He said the goal is to ensure education continues to be free and accessible in primary and day secondary schools.

On the transformation programme in Nairobi County, the President said the National and County governments will work together to ensure a “consistent, comprehensive and long-term solution” to the challenge of waste management.

He appealed to the residents of Nairobi to cooperate with the two levels of government because “a whole-of-society approach” was the best way to fully address the garbage and waste management challenge in the county.

He said the National and County governments will work on a sustainable plan, and not an ad hoc approach.

“I want to ask the residents of Nairobi to partner with the National and County governments as we clean up this city and make sure waste management does not continue to impede its development,” he said.

Already, the President explained, the cleaning up of Nairobi River is at 40 per cent and will be completed by January 2027.

Additionally, he said, the clean-up of Ngong River will begin in August.

President Ruto also emphasised that residents will not be forcefully evicted from their homes in the implementation of the government’s Affordable Housing Programme.

Those living on land earmarked for affordable housing will be given alternative places to move to. When construction is complete, they will be the first to be allocated houses.

The President said the government is committed to transforming the face of Nairobi County, pointing out that the government is investing KSh200 billion to build 123,000 affordable houses, 17 modern markets and hostels for college and university students.

After the church service, President Ruto inspected construction progress of Gikomba Market, and said a title deed would be allocated for the land in the next two months.

He further explained that KSh4 billion has been allocated for the building of a mega market at Gikomba market that will accommodate more than 15,000 traders.

He encouraged young people to take advantage of government programmes creating and expanding opportunities for jobs and business.

In Nairobi, he explained, 45,000 youth are working in the clean up and regeneration of Nairobi River and 48,000 in affordable housing, while more are engaged in digital and labour mobility programmes.

“No programme will not come home looking for you; you must step up, you must come forward,” he said.

The President said the government is committed to uniting the country and eradicating tribalism, hatred, and division.

Governor Wanga said the Orange Democratic Movement is in talks with UDA for national unity and transformation to a first-world economy.

“We want a Kenya that brings everyone on board, not one that excludes others,” she said.