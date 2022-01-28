Ruto claims Raila is bribing MPs to defect from ANC, FORD-Kenya

The Deputy President William Ruto has attributed recent defections by Western Kenya lawmakers from Amani National Congress(ANC) and FORD-Kenya to parties allied to the Azimio la Umoja movement.

According to Ruto, the recent exodus from the Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula led outfits was as a result of a well calculated plot by the former Prime Minister that included cash offers in order to have the said MPs decamp from Kenya Kwanza Alliance(the coalition of UDA, ANC and Ford-Kenya).

“He(Raila) is moving around with Ksh20million to pay MPs from the Western region. Kenyans must rise above the politics of betrayal,” the DP stated

Ruto says Raila cannot be trusted citing parting of ways with various political leaders over what he termed as political deception.

Ruto was speaking in Bungoma County where he was accompanied by ANC’s Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetangula and more than100 Mps as they sought to popularize the Kenya Kwanza alliance ahead of August polls.

The DP further urged his new found allies(Mudavadi and Wetangula) not to fall into threats and intimidation noting that every Kenyan has the freedom to join political affiliations of their choice.

“We have come together with other leaders to inject political hygiene in our country, end political deceit and transform regions such as Mt Elgon that been left behind because of regressive politics,” he stated

On his part, Mudavadi said the Kenya Kwanza alliance will seek to unite Kenyans regardless of their social status while promising to steer the economy to prosperity.

“Someone senior in this government once told me that they can not allow the government to be in the hands of someone who is not a pedigree. It is only Kenyans who will decide who becomes president at the ballot come August 9th,” said Mudavadi

Mudavadi said the ANC party is unmoved by the recent defection of some MPs noting that it is a celar indication of panic among their competitors.

“The ANC Party remains strong despite the buyout of a few MPs. The ones that remained are double the strength of those who have been bought by State House/Azimio machinery. We are not moved. I predict that earthquake will deal with the defecting MPs at the right time,” he said