Ruto commends Kenyan diaspora for role in country’s economic growth

The Government appreciates the role played by Kenyan diaspora in the economic growth of the country, President William Ruto has said.

He said the Government attaches great importance to its citizens living abroad and appreciates the close bonds they maintain with their motherland.

At the same time, President Ruto assured Kenyans living abroad of their security in their host countries so as to be actively involved in the socio-economic development back home.

“As Government, the security and safety of all citizens is our foremost commitment and most fundamental obligation, without which every other endeavour, including investment, is not possible,” said President Ruto.

The President made the remarks during the Diaspora Investment Conference held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi, on Wednesday.

The theme of the conference was, “Tujenge Kenya: Bridging borders, Building Futures.”

President Ruto noted that the Government will continue to engage the diaspora across the globe, with the objective of providing systems and structures to protect their rights and welfare.

He said their contribution will be mainstreamed to nation building in all sectors of the economy.

“I encourage you to leave this conference with a strong resolve to do more and earn more from the opportunities that continue to unfold as we undertake the bottom-up transformation of our economy,” said President Ruto.

He emphasized on the need for collaboration to build a nation that thrives on the collective efforts of its people, both at home and abroad.

Meanwhile, President Ruto said the Government is working round the clock to ensure all its services are digitalised to ensure efficient delivery of services.

“During my first engagement with the Diaspora in December 2022, I committed to decentralize, automate and digitise as many government services as we can, so that the Diaspora can access them online and do not have to spend hours or even whole days travelling to get consular services,” he said.

President Ruto argued that the Government has expanded digital provision of public services to encompass 14,000 services.

“It’s our commitment to ensure full digitization, which has not only enhanced efficiency and integrity in the provision of government services, but also improved revenue collection,” he said.

He told the forum that the Government has rolled out the Mobile Consular Service exercise that has now covered 22 countries, and served over 9,000 Kenyans abroad at the closest points to where they live.

“To connect our highly skilled and innovative human capital, with employment opportunities, we have developed the Global Labour Market Strategy that will facilitate Kenyans, especially the youth, find work abroad,” noted the President.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Kenyans misunderstood the Government’s plan to privatize some institutions.

“The Government does not intend to dispose of some institutions including KICC but instead it’s about privatization. Let’s get it clear,” said Mr Mudavadi.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika who represented chairperson of Council of Governors Anne Waiguru said devolution has transformed lives of Kenyans at the grassroots.

“Devolution has transformed the lives of ordinary Kenyans at the grassroots through initiation of projects that have direct impact on their lives,” said Governor Kihika.