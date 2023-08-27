Ruto commissions Bungoma County Referral Hospital Mother, Baby Unit

President William Ruto has commissioned the Bungoma County Referral Hospital Mother and Baby Unit.

The 300-bed capacity hospital will offer skilled deliveries, theatre services, care for pregnant mothers, and postnatal care to residents of Bungoma and the surrounding environs.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha said the National Government through the health ministry will support the County Government in equipping the facility.

The facility houses 3 operating theatres and a CSSD(Central Sterilization Service Dept), a boardroom, PACU (Post Anaesthesia Care Unit), and stores on the first floor.

The second floor houses ANC wards with beds for sick and pregnant mothers whilst the third floor has a postnatal ward.

She said the unit will assist in decongesting the main hospital, the delivery of essential maternal and child health services to the people.

“The focus on maternal and child health is key to achieving the Universal Health Coverage agenda.” The CS said.

On Saturday, the President officially opened the new Surgical Ward at Busia County Referral Hospital.

He reiterated the government´s commitment to ensuring every Kenyan has access to affordable and quality healthcare services.

The President committed to support the County with 5 more specialists that will include Intensivists, Anaesthesiologist and Nephrologists to support the facility, specifically the Renal and ICU services.