Ruto commits to issue-based politics as he virtually meets Kenyans in Diaspora

Deputy President William Ruto has committed to issue-based politics ahead of next year general elections.

The Deputy President made the commitment Sunday evening as he held a virtual conversation with Kenyans in the Diaspora drawn from across the world.

Ruto said via twitter that they undertook to advance deliberations to configure the Kenyan politics to issues, policies and programmes.

He said the government recognizes the critical and huge contribution — both economically and intellectually — that Kenyans in the Diaspora make in the development of the country.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



On this account, he said they had begun a clear, inclusive and structured engagement with them on broad and solid plans that will make Kenya a better and fairer country for everyone.

” On this account, we have begun a clear, inclusive and structured engagement with them to concretise and prosecute our broad and solid plans that will make Kenya a better and fairer country for everyone. We will open a platform for everyone in the diaspora to join the conversation.” He said

Kenyans abroad sent home a high of Kshs 28.6 billion in February this year, with the diaspora remittances rising 19 percent despite the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.