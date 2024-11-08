Ruto congratulates Trump in November 5th election victory

President William Ruto Friday night congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump on his election victory.

Ruto disclosed that he spoke by phone with America’s 47th President on areas of mutual interest beneficial to the citizens of our two countries, including trade and investment, security and good governance.

Amongst the issues the two Heads of State discussed include the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti and possible areas of cooperation with the US government on this important conflict resolution initiative.

On Kenya’s Haiti mission, President Ruto held a conversation with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and agreed to transition of the mission into a UN peacekeeping operation to enhance the capability to help stabilise Haiti.

Blinken thanked President Ruto for Kenya’s continued leadership of the Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti as it works with its Haitian counterparts to restore peace and security to the Haitian people.