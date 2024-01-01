Kenyan president says he is looking forward to bolstering ties between Nairobi and Kinshasa especially in the area of trade.

President William Ruto congratulated President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday after he defeated his rivals in a landslide poll, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Commenting on the election after the release of official results by the country’s electoral agency, President Ruto described Tshisekedi’s triumph in the December 20 2023 polls as a “well-deserved victory.”

Ruto said he looked forward to bolstering ties between Nairobi and Kinshasa especially in the area of trade.

“The election is a milestone in the democratic history of your nation. I look forward to strengthening the Kenya-DRC relations for the mutual benefit of our countries,” said Ruto on New Year’s Day

According to DR Congo’s Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), Tshisekedi won the election with about 73% of the vote, with his nearest challenger, Moise Katumbi garnering 18%.