Ruto courts Coast, urges region’s leaders to embrace hustler movement

Deputy President William Ruto has taken his hustler campaigns to the Coast region in a charm offensive aimed at wooing locals to support his bid for the country’s presidency next year.

On his second day in the region, the DP was in Kilifi County where he launched women and youth empowerment programmes.

It is here that the country’s second in command disclosed that he was in search of allies in the region to actualize his political ambitions.

“I want to walk with leaders from this region. I want to reason with them so I can understand your needs. I am positive together we can to realize our objectives.” Ruto said

Ruto made clear his intentions when he asked Kilifi North MP Owen Baya, a member of ODM party, but who appears to have cut off ties with the outfit, to join him in shaping the agenda of the coast people.

“Baya, you an an educationist just like me. You have said many things regarding empowerment of the coastal people. Come and join our wheelbarrow movement. You can easily occupy one of the executive positions in our movement.” Ruto told the ODM lawmaker.

The DP even promised to have the MP as the Secretary General of his party (thought to be UDA that is being popularized by his close allies), where he will have a huge say on the direction the outfit should take.

“You can come and shape our manifesto. As the secretary General of Wheelbarrow movement, you will have the privilege to give priority to issues affecting the coast region.” He said.

Ruto insists that he will not drop his hustler campaign narrative, saying this is the only way to bring about necessary change in the country by empowering those struggling to make ends meet.

“I understand real issues because I have traversed the whole of this country. Personally I was a chicken seller at one time. I understand the struggles of an ordinary Kenyan.” He told those in attendance.

I will continue championing the cause of bodaboda operators, the mama mbogas and the rest.” He added.