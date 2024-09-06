Ruto declarers 3-day National mourning for Hillside Endarasha tragedy victims

President William Ruto has declared a national mourning period of three days following the tragic deaths of 18 students at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County.

The pupils lost their lives in a devastating dormitory fire that erupted on Thursday night, leaving the country in deep sorrow.

In a statement, President Ruto conveyed the nation’s collective grief, saying, “In honour of the 18 young souls who have left an unforgettable mark on Kenya, the country will observe three days of mourning.”

He further directed that the Kenyan and East African Community (EAC) flags be flown at half-mast during this period as a symbol of national mourning and respect for the victims.

The tribute will commence at dawn on Monday, September 9, 2024, and continue until sunset on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Flags will be lowered at State House, across all Kenyan diplomatic missions, public institutions, military bases, naval vessels, and throughout the entire territory of the Republic of Kenya.

President Ruto expressed deep concern for the survivors of the tragedy, offering words of compassion and support.

“We extend the sympathy and commiserations of the entire nation to those young ones who survived the blaze but who will now bear lifelong physical and psychological scars,” he said.

He informed the public that fourteen boys had sustained injuries and were receiving treatment in various hospitals, adding, “We wish them a quick and full recovery, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families.”

The President also acknowledged the profound grief experienced nationwide, recognizing the tragic loss of life among children so young.

“The outpouring of grief across the country and beyond our borders reflects our shared humanity,” he remarked.

“The children who tragically perished were between the ages of 9 and 13, in Grades 4 to 8; far too young to have been snatched from us. This loss evokes a unique sense of anger, bitterness, sorrow, and emptiness at the cruel twists of fate that extinguished seventeen lives before they had a chance to become the great Kenyan adults they were destined to be.”

In the wake of the tragedy, President Ruto pledged to ensure accountability in schools across the country, stressing the importance of child safety.

“This incident compels us to ensure accountability in all schools across the country and to take every action we can to safeguard the lives of our school-going children. No child should lose their life in a place that is meant to be a haven for education, growth, and social development,” he said.

Reassuring the affected families of the government’s support, President Ruto promised that all necessary medical resources would be made available to ensure the injured children received the highest level of care.

He also committed to addressing the pressing questions surrounding the tragedy.

“As your President, I pledge that the difficult questions that have been asked, such as how this tragedy occurred and why the response was not timely, will be answered; fully, frankly, and without fear or favour. All relevant persons and bodies will be held to account, and we shall do all that is required to ensure that, as far as possible, we shall never again find ourselves in the grips of such a tragedy.”

As the nation enters this period of mourning, President Ruto called for unity and solidarity, concluding, “For now, our nation must mourn and honour our seventeen young ones who lost their lives, and we must stand in solidarity with their families, friends, relatives, and schoolmates.”