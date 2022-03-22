Ruto denounces politics of division in Narok County

Deputy President Dr William Ruto says he has a track record to prove his capability to be the Country’s fifth President.

Ruto who took the Kenya Kwanza campaigns to Narok County said his opponents have nothing to show for the time they served in Government.

The DP was speaking at a rally to launch the gubernatorial bid of former Labour Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Patrick Ole Ntutu who is vying on a UDA ticket.

While making his address, the DP accused their opponents of spreading politics of fear and division within the county that is dominated by two communities of Maasai and the Kipsigis.

He urged residents to resist the attempt to divide them, and instead be united even as the election approaches.

The DP also said issues affecting the county cannot be solved if politics of division are being sowed in the area.

Ruto thanked residents for hugely voting for the ruling Jubilee government during the 2017 and 2013 elections.

In 2017, 55% of the vote went to Jubilee Party.

He urged them to rally behind Kenya Kwanza Alliance and ensure that they win the presidency in the August 9, polls.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ole Tunai endorsed Ntutu as his successor.

The DP in addition used the rally to thank Narok Woman Representative Soipan Tuyaand Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo for dropping their bids and unanimously agreed to support Ntutu for the UDA ticket.

We are thankful to Mheshimiwa Soipan Tuya and her Narok West and Narok South counterparts Gabriel Tongoyo and Korei Ole Lemein for their courage in agreeing to vacate their political ambitions to support the candidature of gubernatorial aspirant Patrick Ole Ntutu. pic.twitter.com/E09AH7whnn — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 22, 2022

With opinion polls indicating that Narok County is a battleground county between the Azimio la Umoja Coalition and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Deputy President Dr William Ruto led the latter’s luminaries to popularize the bottom-up economic model in the county.