Ruto directs devolution ministry to transfer pending county functions

President Wiliiam Ruto has directed the Ministry of Devolution to expedite the transfer of devolved functions to counties.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula at the Governors and Deputy Governors induction conference in Mombasa, Ruto termed the delay in transfer of county functions as a major setback in the full implementation of devolution.

“I therefore want to direct the ministry of devolution to complete the process of unbundling all devolved functions and the National Treasury to avail all the necessary funds to complete the exercise,” Ruto said

“We are committed to working with the county government to ensure and enhance their capacity to generate their own income and revenue collection at the county level,” he added

Ruto urged County governments to strictly observe financial regulations and prioritise clearance of pending bills.

“I direct both the National and County government to comply with the financial regulations which stipulate that pending bills are cleared as a first charge within the beginning of the financial year.”