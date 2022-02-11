Ruto dismisses claims that Jubilee rigged 2017 Elections

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims made by Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege that the Jubilee administration rigged the 2017 General Election in their favour.

Speaking during his campaign tour in Nakuru, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance principals castigated leaders in the Azimio La Umoja Movement affiliated with ODM leader Raila Odinga of fuelling unnecessary tension in the country ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade led by Deputy President William Ruto stormed Nakuru County on Friday to popularize their agenda ahead of the August polls.

While touring Kuresoi, the leaders rubbished claims by Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege that the current administration rigged the 2017 elections.

During their second tour in Nakuru County this year, the Kenya Kwanza leaders assured residents that there would be no violence in the August polls.

The leaders who held stopover rallies in Olenguruone, Njoro, Gilgil and Rongai towns cautioned Kenyans against being incited or deceived by leaders they claimed are out to divide the country against tribal lines.