Ruto dismisses claims that multi-choice question referendum is complex

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims by leaders that a multi-choice question referendum was a complex process for Kenyans.

He said it was wrong for some leaders to claim that Kenyans would be confused when it comes to a multi-choice –question referendum yet it’s even anchored in law.

Dr Ruto said there was nothing complicated in a multi-choice-question referendum.

He spoke in Bungoma and Embu Counties during the funeral services of the late Kabuchai MP James Lusweti and former cabinet minister Joe Nyaga.

Dr Ruto said Kenyans successfully filled more than five ballot boxes that contained names of several candidates during the last three general elections, saying they ‘can do the same in a multi-choice-question referendum with no confusion’.

“These Kenyans are not the way we (leaders) think about them. Even on matters of changing the Constitution, we should not underrate their intelligence. I have heard some leaders saying Kenyans will be confused and cannot differentiate between the devolution, executive and judiciary. This is a wrong perception,” he said.

He added: “If Kenyans cannot be confused during the election of MCAs, MPs, Women Reps, Senators, Governors and President with each category having several names to choose from without any complications, then they can do the same in a multi-choice question referendum.”

Dr Ruto said there was also a need to ensure an all-inclusive constitutional making process that takes into consideration the opinion of every Kenyan.

He said Kenyans should be given copies of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) so that they ‘can read and understand’ before making their decisions.

“Before we tell them to vote Yes or No, they should be provided with the copies of BBI to read and understand the contents of the report so as to make informed decisions,” said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President, at the same time, said he would continue to engage with small business people like the bodaboda operators geared towards empowering them.

“We are changing the way we do things in this country. All the time should not be about leaders. We should also focus our attention on small businesses like the bodaboda operators,” said Dr Ruto.

He described the late Lusweti as a leader of distinction who worked tirelessly to uplift the lives of his constituents.

Present were Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, chairman of Council of Governors who is also Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Ford Kenya leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and several MPs.

Others were Cabinet Secretaries Amina Mohammed (Sports), Najib Balala (Tourism), Sicily Kariuki (Water) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health), Governors Martin Wambora (Embu County) and Anyang Nyong’o (Kisumu County), Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Balala told BBI proponents to learn from the 2005 referendum that he described as divisive.

He said: “In 2005 we had a divisive referendum. I pray and hope this referendum will not be divisive.”

Mudavadi on his part called for consensus on contentious issues in the BBI document saying there was the need to accommodate divergent views.

“Let us build consensus on issues and walk away from this notion that if you have a different opinion then you are an enemy,” he said.

Mudavadi said BBI talks were paralyzing Government operations as civil servants were engaged in divisive BBI politics.

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati praised the teamwork that is being demonstrated by leaders in the area in addressing challenges facing the people despite being elected in different political parties.

“As a county government, we will continue to work closely with the national government in addressing challenges facing our people,” said Wangamati.