Local NewsNEWS

Ruto dispatches new envoys to drive Kenya’s economic diplomacy

PCS
By
PCS
2 Min Read

President William Ruto has urged Kenya’s envoys abroad to support the government’s mission of transforming the country to a first-world economy.

The President called on ambassadors and high commissioners to safeguard national interest and foster mutually beneficial relations.

Speaking at State House Nairobi when he met and officially dispatched Kenya’s ambassadors and high commissioners to their respective stations on Tuesday, President Ruto highlighted the country’s ambitious development plan requiring concerted efforts.

“Those of us serving within the Republic and those of us serving outside Kenya are working collectively towards a common goal of elevating our country to a first-world status,” he said.

At the same time, President Ruto explained that the government has rolled out a robust infrastructure framework to support Kenya’s quest to transition into a first-world economy.

He said the government made the first step on Monday when it went to the capital market to raise KSh106 billion through the Kenya Pipeline Company Initial Public Offering.

Late CDF Gen Ogolla to be buried Sunday in Siaya
Ruto, Tik Tok CEO agree to moderate content in Kenya
At least 73 killed in Israeli strike in northern Gaza, local officials say
Beware of fake KCSE papers circulating online, KNEC warns

In the next one month, he said, the government will have raised the funds, pointing out that they will be channelled strictly towards development of mega infrastructure.

He explained these funds won’t go into paying debt, salaries or recurrent expenditure.

“This money is going to be dedicated to the development of infrastructure that is going to lift our country to the next level,” he said.

The ambassadors, high commissioners and consuls-general included Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri (Türkiye), Lucy Kiruthu (Thailand), Henry Wambuma (Burundi), Catherine Kirumba Karemu (Tanzania), George Morara Orina (Ireland), Abdirashid Salat Abdille (Indonesia), and Joseph Musyoka Masila (Saudi Arabia).

Others were Edwin Afande (Austria), Florence Chepngetich Bore (Namibia), Mohamed Ramadhan Ruwange (Tanzania), Judy Kiaria Nkumiri (DR Congo), Mohamed Amin Sheikh Nuh (Germany), and David Mwangi Karanja (Korea).

Also at the meeting was Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei.

End of isolation: Gachuha Village welcomes first road and bridge in over six decades
Mwangaza kicked out after Senators voted in favor of her impeachment by Meru County Assembly
NCIC calls for dialogue to promote peace and cohesion
Governor Kihika summoned over ongoing War Memorial Hospital saga
Morocco refutes Algeria allegations of property confiscation
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya to host German foreign affairs minister for two-day strategic visit
Next Article Miano: AFCON 2027 a Gateway to Kenya’s Culture and Tourism
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ng’etich and Simiu to defend Sirikwa titles next month
Athletics Sports
Miano: AFCON 2027 a Gateway to Kenya’s Culture and Tourism
Local Business NEWS
Kenya to host German foreign affairs minister for two-day strategic visit
County News NEWS
MoH advances Health Policy Platform to strengthen sector coordination
County News Health

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

Government to Issue 1 million passports, 3 million IDs

County News

Justice Lenaola calls for digital inclusivity in the justice sector

International NewsNEWS

Philippines ex-leader Duterte arrested on ICC warrant over drug killings

County News

15 children rescued as floods wreak havoc in Tana River County

Show More