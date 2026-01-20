Ruto dispatches new envoys to drive Kenya’s economic diplomacy

President William Ruto has urged Kenya’s envoys abroad to support the government’s mission of transforming the country to a first-world economy.

The President called on ambassadors and high commissioners to safeguard national interest and foster mutually beneficial relations.

Speaking at State House Nairobi when he met and officially dispatched Kenya’s ambassadors and high commissioners to their respective stations on Tuesday, President Ruto highlighted the country’s ambitious development plan requiring concerted efforts.

“Those of us serving within the Republic and those of us serving outside Kenya are working collectively towards a common goal of elevating our country to a first-world status,” he said.

At the same time, President Ruto explained that the government has rolled out a robust infrastructure framework to support Kenya’s quest to transition into a first-world economy.

He said the government made the first step on Monday when it went to the capital market to raise KSh106 billion through the Kenya Pipeline Company Initial Public Offering.

In the next one month, he said, the government will have raised the funds, pointing out that they will be channelled strictly towards development of mega infrastructure.

He explained these funds won’t go into paying debt, salaries or recurrent expenditure.

“This money is going to be dedicated to the development of infrastructure that is going to lift our country to the next level,” he said.

The ambassadors, high commissioners and consuls-general included Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri (Türkiye), Lucy Kiruthu (Thailand), Henry Wambuma (Burundi), Catherine Kirumba Karemu (Tanzania), George Morara Orina (Ireland), Abdirashid Salat Abdille (Indonesia), and Joseph Musyoka Masila (Saudi Arabia).

Others were Edwin Afande (Austria), Florence Chepngetich Bore (Namibia), Mohamed Ramadhan Ruwange (Tanzania), Judy Kiaria Nkumiri (DR Congo), Mohamed Amin Sheikh Nuh (Germany), and David Mwangi Karanja (Korea).

Also at the meeting was Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei.