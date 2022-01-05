Ruto: Don’t allow individuals decide country’s political destiny

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans not to allow a few rich individuals to decide the Country’s political destiny during this year’s General Election.

He said some rich, arrogant and chest thumping people were bent on imposing leaders on Kenyans so as to achieve their selfish ends.

Speaking in Busia County on Wednesday, Dr Ruto maintained that its voters who have the final say on issues of elections.

“As voters, we should not allow few rich individuals to make decisions on our behalf on the nature of leaders to elect for various seats during the August elections,” said Dr Ruto in Teso North.

He went on: “We have the opportunity to make a government that we want. A government that can address challenges facing ordinary citizens.”

The Deputy President also addressed wananchi in Adungosi, Matayos, Butula, Funyula and Budalang’i.

He said it was undemocratic for some individuals to use their money to influence the voting patterns in the country so as to continue protecting their wealth.

“No one should make decisions on behalf of millions of Kenyans on issues of leadership. Voters should be left to make their own decisions, without being coerced or intimidated,” he said.

The Deputy President, at the same time, emphasized on the need for Kenyans to demand performance score cards from leaders so as to separate chaff from the grain.

He said performance score cards would enable them elect individuals who can take the country to the next level in terms of development.

“When these people looking for votes come here, let them enumerate their development programs in whatever positions they have served this country,” said Dr Ruto.

He said majority of leaders were thriving on politics of tribalism to ascend to power.

“It’s time we elect leaders with clear ideas, programs, agendas and manifestos but not because of the tribes they come from,” said Dr Ruto.

Former MPs Ababu Namwamba, Arthur Odera and Mary Emase said Dr Ruto was the best candidate to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Namwamba urged the Luhya community to back Dr Ruto, saying he is development oriented leader.

“As a community, we should not be misled to support candidates who end up being in Opposition. Dr Ruto is the right candidate for us,” said Mr Namwamba.