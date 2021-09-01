Ruto enjoys highest number of security officers in history, Matiang’i

Interior Cabinet Dr Fred Matiangi Wednesday refuted claims that the security of Deputy President William Ruto has been withdrawn.

“We have not downgraded nor withdrawn the security of the Deputy President. The rearrangement was done by the Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai and it was legal, strategic and openly done,” Matiang’i said.

On the contrary, Mariang’I said Ruto enjoys the highest number of security officers drawn from GSU, APs and other formations for a holder of the DP post or its equivalent in Kenya’s history.

Appearing before the Parliament’s Committee on Administration and National Security, the CS said that Ruto has a total of 257 police officers offering security on daily basis.

The Interior CS explained the DP’s security is multi-layered with the inner layer having 74 Presidential Escort Commandos, 5 GSU (drivers and bodyguards) and 6 DCI officers while the second layer which is the outer security layer and consists of 121 APS from SGB, CIPU Units and a 24-hour mobile patrol by the local OCPDs.

The third layer consists of 51 Auxiliary Security deployed in various properties.

The DP’s properties under security include Kitengela Gas with six officers, Weston Hotel with four officers, Murumbi Farm with six officers, ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch, Dolphine Hotel in Mombasa, Mata Farm six officers each while the DP’s private residence in Elgon View Eldoret has four officers.

Other properties include Koitalel Poultry farm Eldoret and his private residence in Kosachei which both have four officers each. Kwae Island Development LTD – Wilson airport has two hangers and five helicopters with five officers.

The CS in conclusion said the security sector makes decisions after serious considerations knowing they will be held accountable nothing that country has enough resources to protect the second in command.