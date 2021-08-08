Ruto faults section of gov’t for using criminal justice system for politics

Deputy President William Ruto has faulted a section of government officials for using what he terms as the criminal justice system to drive the country’s politics.

The DP spoke in reference to the arrest of Turkish businessman Harun Aydin who from Saturday remained in custody.

Ruto claims that leaders and investors who support him are now being targeted and oppressed by the criminal justice system.

His sentiments were echoed by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa who said the arrest of the Turkish investor is a move to criminalize enterprises.

Others who spoke in support of the DP during the service in St Joseph Catholic Church in Karagita Naivasha include MPs Jane Kihara, Benjamin Washiali, Alice Wahome, Faith Gitau, Kimani Ngunjiri and Purity Ngirici among others who in turn warned government officials from being used to settle political scores.

In relation to the Turk’s arrest, lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi claims for the second day running detectives from the anti-terrorism police unit denied him the right to see Harun Aydin.

For the second day running I was denied the right to see Harun Aydin. The reason remains the same…"orders from above". Fortunately THEY have no choice but to bring him to court tomorrow as Art 50 of the Const kicks in. My BELOVED JUBILEE govt isn't fair! @FredMatiangi @IG_NPS — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) August 8, 2021

Harun Aydin who was early this week part of the team in Ruto’s aborted trip to Ugandan will be arraigned in court on Monday to face charges on terrorism funding.

It is however not clear whether he is suspected of committing any crime and why he was being questioned by ATPU officers, who often deal with terror suspects.