Ruto: Global South must push for more inclusive world order

President William Ruto has urged nations in the Global South to unite in addressing issues affecting the world.

He said the Global South must take advantage of the democratic character of multilateralism to push for meaningful changes.

President Ruto noted that it is time these nations stepped forward to safeguard their collective interests.

He cited fiscal measures taken by powerful economies, supply chain disruptions on account of conflicts, high-interest rates driving nations

in debt distress as some of the main global issues affecting those in the Global South.

“These conditions have created an environment where millions of people are poor and unemployed, struggling against a global order that appears rigged against their aspirations,” he said.

He made the remarks on Friday during the second Voice of Global South Summit, which was conducted virtually.

The Head of State emphasised that collaborative efforts will empower the Global South to expedite its economic growth.

This, he explained, will transform it into the driving force of the next phase of the Industrial Revolution.

“The overdue economic renaissance of the Global South is held off by systematic marginalisation and exclusion from multilateral discourse in terms of effective participation and benefits,” he added.

President Ruto told the Heads of State and Governments at the Summit to use the upcoming COP28 to push for global climate action.

“It can no longer be business as usual when the people of the Global South are unfairly punished by extreme climate for the economic sins of others,” he added.

Prime Minister of India Nahendra Modi and other leaders of the Global South were present.