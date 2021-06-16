Ruto goes on an offensive, accuses Uhuru of betrayal

By Eric Biegon

The political events of the last few days, from the Opposition NASA principals being asked to remain united to President Uhuru Kenyatta hinting at supporting one of them once elections are called, appear to have rubbed the country’s second in command the wrong way.

Even though it is obvious for all that Deputy President William Ruto no longer reads from the same script with his boss, the DP is wondering why the President is flirting with their one-time enemies.

He believes the President has betrayed him and those who rallied behind him both in 2013 and 2017 and he has made his frustrations known.

“So, was the destruction/dismembering of Jubilee, a national party, meant to pave way for support of regional/tribal parties in Nasa?” He posted on his Twitter account Tuesday.

And he did not end it there. From his sentiments, Ruto appears more than ready to chart his own political destiny if indeed the time has come to go call it a day with the President.

“Now, with the collapse of Jubilee, isn’t it fair for those who can’t fit in ethnic parties to build UDA as an alternative national party? Ama?” He added

This was not the only message delivered by the DP on Tuesday. He had expressed amazement a few hours earlier over President Kenyatta’s dalliance with Opposition

Just like in the afternoon, Ruto had taken to Twitter to respond to a report that had indicated the President was contemplating throwing his weight behind another candidate other than him.

“EUCHO!!NGAI FAFA MWATHANI!! So, what happens to the Thurakus, the kumìrà kùmèrà contingent, the 8 million of us?? None, no youth, no woman, no man of the 8M who woke up early and voted 3 times for UK/WsR ticket merit support?” He posed in the social media platform

And just like in his communication later in the day he sounded unmoved by the latest developments, promising to continue his quest to become President.

“Sawa tu! Tutajipanga na support ya MUNGU,” He said

Ruto’s apparent outburst was perhaps amplified by President Kenyatta’s sentiments during a State House meeting with a delegation of leaders from the Ukambani region led by Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka.

The Head of State openly acknowledged that since he closed ranks with members of the opposition, after the divisive 2018 elections, he had managed to concentrate on fulfilling his promises to Kenyans.

“Working in conjunction with my colleagues, I have been able to focus on the development agenda, not the political agenda,” He said.

Yet, this was not the first time Ruto had furiously responded to his boss. In January, the DP appeared angered by sentiments made by the President to the effect that there are many communities in Kenya and that leadership should not be in the hands of only a few tribes.

Amid accusations, labeling and promotion of Hustlers vs Dynasties narrative by Ruto’s close political allies, the President had this to say:

“Let us respect one another…I can also say that there are only two tribes that have occupied the top seat, perhaps it is time for another community to lead the country,” He said during the funeral of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s mother in Vihiga.

Ruto would attend a church service in Kayole, Nairobi the next day where he addressed the head of state saying politics of tribe had no place in Kenya. He said leaders should be elected based on their ideologies and agenda for the country.

“When I decided to support Uhuru in 2013, those who were in Mululu (Mudavadi’s home) told me I cannot support him because he was a Kikuyu and a Kikuyu had just left power (Mwai Kibaki) but I overlooked the tribe and supported an individual,” He said