Ruto: Govt keen to modernize key milk processing facilities 

Report by Gene Gituku

Government has announced plans to modernize key milk processing facilities across the country.

Speaking after commissioning the modernized New KCC Kiganjo Factory, Nyeri County on Tuesday, President William Ruto said the move will drive growth in the agricultural sector, boost small-scale dairy farmers across the region.

President Ruto emphasized the transformative impact of facility modernization on farmers’ livelihoods and the national economy saying the initiative will double milk production from the current 5.2 billion litres to an impressive 10 billion litres.

He said his administration has allocated a substantial Ksh 3 billion over a span of three years for the modernization project and another Ksh 8 billion for milk coolers, targeting Nyambene, Miritini, and Kitale.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to agricultural development, President Ruto revealed a strategic decision to waive import duties on animal feeds to benefit farmers by reducing processing costs and fostering an environment conducive to increased milk production.

The President also called upon financial institutions to prioritize farmers’ needs, ensuring that processing costs remain stable and manageable.

Recognizing the critical role of credit access in reducing production costs, President Ruto announced a groundbreaking decision to lower interest rates on loans provided by the Agricultural Finance Cooperative.

The move is set to bring down interest rates to a single-digit figure enabling farmers to access crucial financial resources more affordably.

During the event, the Head of State also unveiled plans to produce powdered milk in Kiganjo, Eldoret, and Kitale to address milk surplus and generate additional revenue streams promote sustainability.