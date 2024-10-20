Ruto: Govt on course to complete 124,000 affordable housing units

President William Ruto says his administration is on course to deliver at least 200,000 housing units annually to meet the growing housing demand across the country.

Speaking during the marking of 61st Mashujaa Day in Kwale County, President Ruto said through the Affordable Housing Programme, the government is set to complete 124,000 housing units across 75 sites in 37 counties.

“These projects include homes for military, police, and correctional services personnel, student accommodation, and private-sector developments,” said President Ruto.

According to the president, the housing programme aims at tackling housing deficit facing the country and foster sustainable communities and generate employment opportunities for youth and women in Kenya.

“The programme’s benefits extend beyond housing. So far, the Affordable Housing Programme has created over 160,000 jobs throughout the housing value chain. While the industry remains predominantly male, we are working to increase female participation to 30pc, up from the current 20pc,” he added.

By the end of this year, the State Department for Housing and Urban Development targets to hand over 1,080 new studio units at the Mukuru Meteorological Site in Nairobi whose mortgages are priced at Ksh 3200 per month.

In Kwale County where the celebrations were held, the government has enabled the creation of 200 jobs through the Matuga Affordable Housing Project which is under construction.

Additional workers are expected to be absorbed for the Diani White House Project which is also under construction.

“We have donated 50 acres of land for the affordable housing programme. We thank you Mr President for starting the first site in Kwale whose completion date is December 2025. The entire programme has brought employment opportunities for our people and the juakali sector is thriving,” said Fatuma Achani, Kwale Governor.

The Boma Yangu portal which is expected to drive the uptake of the affordable housing units has so far had 547,000 registered users out of which, 52,000 have saved a total of Ksh 2.3 billion.

President Ruto added that in order to support manufacturing sector under AHP, the government has allocated Ksh 4.4 billion to pay Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises who supply goods such as windows, doors and cabinet fitings from local juakali artisans.

During the celebrations the Soweto Highrise Fabricators and Woodworkers Association in Kibera, Nairobi County signed a Ks 720 million contract for the supply of an assortment of items for the housing programme.

Investing in blue economy

To further support coastal and national economic growth, Presedent Ruto also committed to enhance investment that will support blue economy. Through various investment strategies, the government targets to enhance blue economy GDP contribution from Ksh 20 billion to Ksh 80 billion within five year.

This is expected to be achieved through a Ksh 2.7 billion investment in construction of fish landing sites and markets equipped with cold chain storage facilities across the country. Out of this allocation coast region will receive Ksh 1.2 billion.

“Additionally, we are releasing Ksh 1.7 billion in grants to support 612 fishing cooperatives and groups in the region. The Shimoni Port, Kenya’s first dedicated fish port, is now 82pc complete. Once finished, it will boost the fishing industry by increasing the handling capacity by 50,000 metric tons of fish annually, thereby promoting value addition for both domestic and export markets,” stated the president.

The government has also lined up additional Ksh 2.4 billion to promote and enhance aquaculture and mariculture in the country.

Out of this allocation, coast region has been allocated Ksh 1.4 billion for the development of the National Mariculture Resource and Training Centre (NAMARET) in Shimoni, Kwale County.

The centre will serve as a catalyst for the growth of productive and profitable mariculture and will function as a marine fish seed breeding and multiplication centre, facilitate research and innovation in mariculture, and offer training for fish farmers and students.

President Ruto also revealed government plans to increase fish production and facilitate the transition of fisherfolk to deep-water and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) fishing by procuring and distributing 123 fishing boats to local communities. The government will also acquire deep-sea fishing vessels for offshore fishing at a cost of Ksh 600 million.