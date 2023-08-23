Ruto: Gov’t to rename Permanent Presidential Music Commission

President William Ruto has revealed plans by the government to rename the Permanent Presidential Music Commission (PPMC).

Speaking on Wednesday during the Kenya National Music Festival State Concert the President said PPMC will be renamed to Creative Commission of Kenya.

The Head of State said a bill is currently being drafted and should be presented in Parliament in the next two months to legalize the process.

“I have given Ababu Namwamba and team a maximum of two months to make sure that the bill finds its way to parliament so that we can build the right space to monetise talents,” said Ruto.

Ruto said the bill will ensure that the creative commission will not only have professional studios in Nairobi but in every County in Kenya.

“We must give opportunity to every artist to explore opportunities that are there to professionalise the art they have been gifted with,” he stated

In addition, the President directed the Kenya Institute of Curriculum development (KICD) to upload the performances of this year’s music festivals on its youtube channel within the next one month to help monetize the displayed talents.

The President said he will be holding talks with the Global CEO of TikTok amid calls to ban the use of the app in the country over explicit content.

“Tomorrow morning I will be speaking to the global CEO of TikTok so that we can agree on a mechanism to moderate content in their space to reduce the content that is negative and leverage on the monetization,” he stated.