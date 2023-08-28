Ruto: Gov’t will support Nzoia Sugar Company revival programmes

President William Ruto has said the Government will fund the revival of Nzoia Sugar Company to boost its operations.

The President said the Government will also provide funds to aid in the cultivation of its Nucleus Estate and overhaul the company’s obsolete equipment.

He said the move seeks to increase the company’s sugar cane production and milling capacity for it to operate optimally.

“We want to ensure this factory flourishes, spurs economic growth and expands employment opportunities for the people of Nzoia and its environs,” he said.

Ruto spoke on Monday during a tour at Nzoia Sugar Company at Kanduyi in Bungoma County.

The President said the Government will change the management of the company to a professional and private management.

“We are going to have a new management model that is going to serve the interests of the public and farmers,” he assured

In addition, the President said the government has constructed and equipped more than 150 technical and vocational institutes across the country.

He noted that it was part of the government’s commitment to equipping the youth with market-ready competence in an effort to eradicate unemployment in the country.

Ruto explained that the Government is deliberately implementing programmes that will absorb students from tertiary colleges, citing County Aggregation and Industrial Parksand the Affordable Housing Projects.

“Our goal is to equip youth with practical skills so that we can employ them upon completion,” he said.

“For the first time we have a compressive plan for creating jobs for the youth using deliberate government programmes,” he added.

At Nabing’eng’e in Bungoma County, he officially opened the Bungoma North Technical andVocational College.

Earlier, in Kopsiro, he inspected the ongoing construction of the Chepkurkur TechnicalTraining Institute whose primary subject of focus will be smart agriculture.

“The practical knowledge gained particularly on agriculture will add value and help us explore fully the region’s huge farming potential,” he said.

He said the government is establishing ICT hubs in every ward across the country to ensure youth benefit from digital job opportunities.

In Sang’alo, Kanduyi, Bungoma County, he launched the Bungoma County Aggregation andIndustrial Park.

The President said the government is establishing county aggregation and Industrial parksin every county to enhance counties’ value addition capacity and create jobs.

“This intentional investment will spur higher value-added production, create more employment and boost our exports that will spur inclusive and sustainable growth in the country,” he said.

The President said the government has opened the second phase of farmers registration to ensure every farmer has adequate fertiliser.

He said the Government will bring subsidized fertilizer distribution centers closer to the farmers to ease the process.