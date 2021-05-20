Ruto: Govt’s agenda should be on creation of wealth and jobs

Deputy President William Ruto has said that the Government’s agenda should be creation of wealth, jobs and opportunities as well as supporting enterprises and decriminalising the business environment.

The Deputy President spoke Thrusday after holding consultations with political, business and professional leaders from Busia, Bungoma and Kakamega counties, Karen, Nairobi County.

The consultation with the leaders aimed to develop a framework of economic engagement that will form the basis of an accountable agreement ahead of next year’s election.

“Our agenda will be creation of wealth, jobs and opportunities as well as supporting enterprises and decriminalising the business environment,” said the Deputy President.

The DP said that a deliberate Government intervention to put resources in small businesses will be the focal point of the bottom-up approach of our economic model.

“A bottom up economic model. Where we start with those who don’t have jobs to get priority by implementing Governments policy that ensures it will create jobs,” he said.

He urged the leaders to stay away from politics of ethnicity and division and have a plan to have the country move forward.