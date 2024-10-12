Ruto graces installation of new Bishop of Catholic Military Ordinariate of Kenya

President William Ruto attended the Episcopal installation of Rt. Reverend Wallace Ng’ang’a Gachiri as Bishop of the Catholic Military Ordinariate of Kenya at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata, Nairobi County, on Saturday.

The President stated that the Episcopal installation is more than just a routine change of leadership; it is a celebration of the moral leadership that reinforces the unity, resilience, and strength of the country’s defence forces.

“Our best wishes as you assume this huge responsibility to look after the spiritual needs of our military who continue to sustain peace and stability in Kenya and beyond,” President Ruto

He emphasised that the state cannot underestimate the role of faith as a vital source of strength, motivation, and enduring resilience for the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), which is tasked with defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The President affirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Forces in various ways, including providing the spiritual and pastoral sustenance essential for their well-being.

“In Kenya, we acknowledge the supremacy of the almighty God of all creation and, therefore, the recognition that protection of the freedom of worship is a fundamental constitutional guarantee,”

“Every soldier’s right to practice their faith can only enable the KDF to maintain greater levels of discipline, not only because faith is an effective organising principle but also because we worship and serve a God who brings victory, abundance and success to our nation,” he said

He noted that faith-based support structures, such as the Military Ordinariate, are crucial for nurturing the values and organisational ethos that guide the military in their duties, enabling them to serve the nation bravely and with distinction while remaining true to their beliefs.

President Ruto highlighted that the partnership between the State and religious institutions has been a cornerstone of Kenya’s strength.

“The Catholic Church is among the foremost of our partners and continues to complement national strategies to serve citizens in many sectors, including education, healthcare and the provision of psycho-social and pastoral services. Built on mutual respect, tolerance and moral uprightness, this partnership anchors our society,” he remarked

He took the opportunity to pay tribute to the many heroic men and women whose selflessness, courage, and moral fortitude inspired them to dedicate their lives to serving their motherland, particularly those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“Let us honour their memory and gratefully acknowledge their contributions. May their example inspire us to do more and better in the service of this country. May they rest in eternal peace, and may their families find comfort in our respectful recognition of their noble sacrifice and honourable service,” he said.