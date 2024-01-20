Ruto graces President Tshisekedi’s swearing-in ceremony in Kinshasa

President William Ruto was among world leaders who attended the inauguration of Democratic Republic of Congo President-elect Félix Antoine Tshisekedi.

Tshisekedi took an oath for a second term. He won the October 2023 election. The electoral agency said he got over 70% of the votes.

Ruto led a delegation from Nairobi to the event held at Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa. In his congrats, the head of state said he looks forward to working with Tshisekedi to develop closer ties between the countries and foster peace in the region.

“As you embark upon your second term, I wish to assure you and the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo of the continued friendship of the Kenyan people,” he said