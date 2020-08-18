Ruto hails establishment of Senate Committee to solve revenue formula

Deputy President William Ruto has hailed the establishment of the 12-member Senate Committee to build a win-win consensus in the on-going debate over the controversial division of revenue formula.

Ruto says the move is great wisdom and leadership but took issue with what he termed as an attempt to blackmail the Senate.

The Senate on Monday for the 9th time failed to reach consensus on the contentious formula.

The Deputy President on Tuesday evening took to social media to weigh in on the direction of the debate on the contentious revenue sharing formula.

Ruto praised the establishment of the twelve-member Senate Committee to build a win-win consensus over the formula, terming the decision as great wisdom and leadership.

The DP, however, castigated Monday’s arrest of three senators saying it was an abuse of police & criminal justice intended to bully citizens, intimidate leaders and blackmail the senate.

Ruto’s sentiments were echoed by ODM leader Raila Odinga who said that it was unnecessary to make revenue sharing a contest of might between security organs and legislators.

In a tweet, Raila said having pushed ourselves into deep divisions only to emerge with no formula, it’s time to tone down the ethnic and regional rhetoric and diffuse the tensions that bubbled to the surface over this matter.

This even as Garissa County Governor Ali Korane and his Marsabit counterpart Mohamud Ali implored on the Senate to rise above partisan interests and ensure counties are protected against the enemies of devolution

The contentious formula has divided the Senate, with a section of lawmakers alleging of a plot to disenfranchise marginalized counties.