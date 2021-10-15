Ruto: Handshake disorganized government agenda

Deputy President William Ruto has yet again faulted the ‘handshake’ between his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

According to Ruto, the coming together of the head of state and the opposition leader put brakes on important government development agenda.

Speaking in his second-day tour of the Coast region, the DP regretted that food security which was part of the Big Four agenda was slowed down by the handshake.

“We had good plans through the Big Four agenda to ensure issues like famine are contained. But the handshake, which came with a different agenda disorganized the plans,” he said.

The DP says that harnessing the country’s irrigation remains key to the attainment of food security in the country.

He said the current famine situation that is being witnessed in some parts of the country can be contained if more focus was given to irrigated agriculture.

Ruto said the country cannot achieve its food security if it relies only on rains.

He said it is through investments in irrigation that the country can get enough food for surplus and for sale.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa noted that many parts of Kilifi County have been hit by famine, saying urgent measures must be put in place to contain the situation.

“It is sad that serious famine has hit Ganze constituency and that no food has been delivered to the affected by the county and national government,” she said.