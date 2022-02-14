Ruto heads to Mt. Kenya in vote hunting mission

Deputy President William Ruto will on Monday take his Presidential vote hunting campaigns to the Mt. Kenya region.

Ruto is expected to launch his second phase of the Bottom-Up consultative meetings in the country’s devolved units which will form the basis of an economic blueprint that will prioritize the needs of the ordinary Kenyan in service delivery.

In a statement, head of DP Ruto’s Presidential Campaign Hussein Mohamed, the ongoing Hustler nation discourse will offer Kenyans in the agriculture and business sectors at the bottom of the economic and social pyramid will prioritize their needs and propose the solutions to transform their economic welfare.

“In line with the Bottom-Up economic approach, it is these priorities by ordinary citizens that will later be adopted as part of the Hustler nation manifesto,” said Hussein.

According to Hussein, the consultative meetings across the 47 counties are scheduled to culminate in March this year after which charters will be signed at the country and national level, and will be used to hold the leadership accountable to the priorities of the people.

“Bottom-up means listening up and not talking down to citizens. It means citizens organized around their economic interests determining their priorities and leaders committing publicly to implement those priorities once elected,” he said.