Ruto holds talks with former UK PM Tony Blair

ByERIC BIEGON
President William Ruto Friday hosted Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in Statehouse Nairobi.

Blair, who is also the Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, held talks with the Kenyan Head of State on various issues touching on the country’s development aspirations.

Even though the details of the meeting were yet to be shared in full, President Ruto’s message after the meeting pointed to cooperation with the Blair-led institution to grow and expand the country’s Information Communications and Technology (ICT) sector, among others.

Indeed, ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo was part of Friday’s meeting which was also attended by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi

“Technology is an agent of transformation and empowerment. We will use it to deliver government services, promote innovation and create opportunities for all Kenyans, especially those at the bottom of the economic pyramid,” the President said in a tweet.

In its mission statement, the Tony Blair Institute states that it “supports political leaders and governments to build open, inclusive and prosperous societies in a globalized world,”

“We support governments and policymakers to respond to today’s challenges and seize tomorrow’s opportunities,” the institute wrote on its website.

posted by Eric Biegon
  

