Ruto holds talks with RSF leader Gen. Hemedti in Nairobi

President William Ruto held talks with the RSF Leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, in State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

Their discussions focused on the conflict in Sudan and how warring factions can come together and agree to negotiate a way out of the raging political disagreement.

“Kenya appreciates the commitment by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo in ending the conflict in Sudan through dialogue,” said Ruto

the Kenyan head of state said the ongoing Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) talks should bring about a political settlement that would effect a lasting peace in the country.

“We are looking forward to nothing but a peaceful resolution and a stable neighbour,” he said

General Hemedti arrived in Nairobi Wednesday morning and is expected to issue an update later in the evening on the current situation in Sudan.