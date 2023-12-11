Ruto hosts Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko

The two heads of state agreed to expand ties in the areas of renewable energy, trade, investment and education.

President William Ruto on Monday held talks with the President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko in State House Nairobi.

During the talks, the two heads of state agreed to expand ties in the areas of renewable energy, trade, investment and education.

“Immense opportunities exist between Kenya and Belarus that must be exploited for the prosperity of the two countries. Kenya is particularly keen on harnessing the Eastern European country’s advanced technology in agriculture to boost productivity,” said Ruto on X.

The Belarusian President arrived in Kenya on Sunday for a working visit.

He was received by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.