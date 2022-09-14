Ruto hosts Somalia, South Sudan Presidents

President William Ruto on Wednesday held talks with Somalia and South Sudan Presidents in two separate meetings at State House, Nairobi.

Through his Twitter handle, Ruto said the discussions with President Mohamed Mohamud centred on the security situation in Somalia and the Horn of Africa.

The two heads of State also held talks on the trade of Miraa and fish between Kenya and Somalia.

“We will fast track the implementation of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between Kenya and Somalia. This will boost trade in Miraa and fish and ease movement between our two nations.” Ruto stated

Shortly after, Ruto held bilateral talks with South Sudan President Salva Kiir on issues of various bilateral agreements and areas of cooperation, including security and regional infrastructure development

“We are working with South Sudan in enhancing intra-African trade through the strengthening of the East African Community and other regional economic blocs in the continent.”