Ruto hosts Wamama na Hustler to promote ‘Bottom Up economic model’

Deputy President William Ruto has said tribal parties should not be given a chance in Kenya’s political space.

He termed them the biggest impediments of Kenya’s development as they further hate, division and ethnicity.

Dr Ruto said it was impossible to unite the country if “everybody has his political party from his corner, from his community, from region”.

He spoke Monday at his Karen Residence in Nairobi County where he engaged more than 3,000 members of the Wamama na Hustler, a group that has undertaken to promote the Bottom-Up Economic Model across the country.

Leaders present included Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, MPs Jayne Kihara (Naivasha Town), Millicent Omanga (Nominated), Isaac Mwaura (Nominated), Patrick Wainaina (Thika Town) and George Theuri (Embakasi West).

Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), James Gakuya (Embakasi North) and Simon Mbugua (EALA), Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru were also present.

Dr Ruto said any leader seeking the country’s leadership must be driven by the hunger to unite and transform the lives of the people.

“We want to ensure that every Kenyan affords a meal; everybody have a decent source of income. That way, we will be moving forward together,” he added.

He urged Kenyans to join the United Democratic Alliance as it is the only political party that is issues-driven and people-centred.

Mr Ichung’wa said Dr Ruto’s competitors were confused and lacked any agenda for the country, adding that their everyday agenda was the Deputy President.

“The conversation has changed but they remain stuck in their own agenda of discussing personality,” noted the Kikuyu MP.

Mr Theuri dismissed those sitting in hotels and planning leadership succession of the country.

Mr Korir said UDA as a national party was keen on uniting all Kenyans, their backgrounds notwithstanding.

Governor Waiguru said the support shown to Dr Ruto when he toured Kirinyaga on Sunday was a carbon-copy of all Mt Kenya Counties.

At the Hustler Nation, we undertake to deliberately invest in programmes that will elevate the voices, representation and decision-making power of women, paving the way for a more equal and prosperous Kenya. pic.twitter.com/zVLEJYJtTg — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 29, 2021

“The region is firmly behind Dr Ruto because of his development credentials,” she said.

The Kirinyaga Governor called on the country to rally behind the Deputy President because of the energy and focus he has in making Kenya a better country for everyone.

Ms Omanga hailed Dr Ruto for his continued support and empowerment to women.

On her part, Ms Wanjiru trashed the Sh6,000 monthly stipend proposed by Raila Odinga, saying Nairobians were after jobs and not handouts.

Mr Havi said the Bottom-Up Economic Plan has now got a strong foundation from him as a lawyer.