Ruto: I am a listening President

Ruto says Cabinet Secretaries who made a comeback to the Cabinet did so under new terms.

President William Ruto says the newly formulated broad based will focus on responsive governance that puts the interests of Kenyans first.

Speaking during a Presidential Town hall meeting in Mombasa, Ruto said the recent Cabinet reshuffle is a testament that the government heeds to the voices and concerns of the Kenyan people.

“I am a listening President. How else would I have 12 members out of my cabinet if I wasn’t listening? he posed.

He further noted that the Cabinet Secretaries who made a comeback did so under new terms.

“Even the ladies and gentlemen that have come back to the cabinet have come back on new terms,” he stated.

President Ruto also addressed the recent actions taken by 14 Kenyans who have moved to court seeking his removal from office.

“The 14 Kenyans that have gone to court are exercising their democratic rights. That is how free this country is. That is the taste of freedom that I stand for in Kenya. The Kenyans are free to do it and the courts are free to make whatever decision that is constitutional,” Ruto stated.

The head of state reiterated that under there will be no cases of enforced disappearances under his leadership as witnessed during previous regimes.

“If there is any Kenyan who has disappeared, I want people to step forward and say Kenyan so and so has disappeared, and I will be very happy to deal with,” he said.