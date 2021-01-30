Ruto: I am not inciting the poor against the rich

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims that he is using his hustler campaign to drive a wedge between the poor and the rich in the country.

In an apparent response to rising concerns over the possibility of his campaign ideology causing chaos in the country, the DP maintained that this was far from the truth as he was only championing the cause of majority of Kenyans who are struggling to make ends meet.

He said time has come to change approach accorded to issues affecting the poor.

“There is a problem. People are saying the Deputy President is inciting Kenyans against each other. That he is inciting the poor. But let me tell you, I am not stupid to an extent that I can incite Kenyans,” He charged.

“When I say lets empower the bodaboda rider and the mama mboga, by giving them government money to expand their businesses, how does that amount to incitement?” He posed

Ruto who was in Funyula is adamant that he will not drop the narrative and asked his political rivals to be prepared to engage him on the same maintaining that no one will run away from it.

“They think they will drive their agenda like they have done for many years. But I am telling them they should be prepared. The next government will be formed by touts, the bodaboda riders, and the mama mbogas” He said

According to Ruto, the country’s economic policy has been lopsided and must henceforth be reviewed and changed from top down to bottom up so as to ensure resources get to the people who need them.