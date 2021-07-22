Ruto: I haven’t bribed my way into Mt. Kenya support

Deputy President William Ruto has vehemently dismissed claims that he is using bribes to entice leaders from Central Kenya into backing his bid for the Presidency.

The DP instead says he has won the hearts and minds of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political backyard by virtue of his development track-record.

He accuses those who are promoting this narrative of lacking in ideas to sell to the electorate to win their support.

“They keep saying this community (Kikuyu) cannot be bought and that it can only be rented. I want to tell them, lets stop the insults. There is no community that can be bought, paid, hired, bribed or rented,” He said during a meeting with political and opinion leaders from Kirinyanga County who paid him a courtesy call at his Karen residence.

The DP insists that the leaders and residents of Central Kenya are wise enough to make a decision on who to support not necessarily as a result of being manipulated or influenced through bribes.

“Citizens of this nation are intelligent enough and informed sufficiently to be able to make informed decisions. The rest of you who running short of ideas and you have no agenda to sell stop the insults,” a visibly irritated Ruto He charged

According to Ruto, leaders must commit to compete with each other on the platform of ideas and issues.