Ruto: I will end land, squatter problem at the Coast

Deputy President William Ruto has promised the residents of the Coastal region of Kenya that he will resolve the delicate land question in the area if elected President next year.

The DP who was in Mombasa said he understands the land problems in the region and that he will institute appropriate measures that will ensure that this will no longer be an issue.

“The solution to the squatter problem is to sub-divide land to those affected and issue them with title deeds.”

“From 2013, we have issued 433,000 titles in the Coast region as part of our commitment to end this land problem. That was the first phase,” He said

According to Ruto, all the issues surrounding land ownership in the region remain his major focus as he seeks to become the country’s 5th President. He undertook to commission the second phase of issuance to ownership documents that will see the land question dealt with and resolved for good.

“I am standing here today to assure you that just like we issued almost half-million titles in the last eight years, we will address all land problems here.”

“We have started the journey to sort out and give a permanent solution to matters of land in Coast province. Next year we will not only conclude the issuance of titles, but we will ensure that every land issue that is outstanding will be sorted out with a permanent solution to this perennial problem and settle everybody.” He vowed during a meeting with a group of elders from the region.