Ruto in Dar seeking to bolster trade ties with Tanzania

ByERIC BIEGON
President William Ruto Sunday left Kampala, Uganda for Tanzania for a two-day state visit.

The Head of state arrived in Dar es Salaam ready for scheduled talks with his Tanzanian counterpart, President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday.

Ruto, who has this week visited Ethiopia and Uganda, will hold discussions with Suluhu at Magogoni State House. Deliberations between the two leaders, according to President Ruto’s communication team, will revolve around trade noting that Kenya is keen to particularly “explore ways of expanding business opportunities and increasing trade volumes” with Tanzania.

“Tanzania is a strategic partner in the EAC region and has been Kenya’s second largest export destination after Uganda in East Africa,” said Statehouse via a tweet

The two neighboring countries have been collaborating on many fronts including trade, security, transport, and logistics. They remain the biggest economies in the East African region which consists of seven countries.

