Ruto in Kampala for talks with Ugandan counterpart Museveni

President William Ruto traveled to Kampala, Uganda on Saturday ahead of the country’s Independence Day Celebrations.

Even though Ruto is expected to attend the East African neighbour’s 60th anniversary since attaining self-rule, Statehouse confirmed that Kenya’s Head of State is in Uganda to “hold talks with his host President Yoweri Museveni,”

The visit comes just days after Museveni conveyed his apologies to Ruto over remarks attributed to his son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, which raised a diplomatic storm between the two countries.

“I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former Commander of Land Forces here, regarding the election matters in that great country. It is not correct for Public officers, be they civilian or military, to comment or interfere in any way, in the internal affairs of brother countries,” President Museveni said in his message to Ruto

Ruto has been accompanied by among others; his wife Rachel and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee Alfred Mutua.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...