Ruto insists there’s no problem ‘politicking’ in church

Deputy President William Ruto has asked members of the clergy to be lenient to political leaders when they visit houses of worship.

Amid recent pronouncements by a section of the religious leadership banning political utterances in churches and mosques, the DP maintains politicians should be allowed to take part in services and speak to the congregants, noting that this was the true meaning of the Gospel – Not excluding anyone.

“Don’t bar anyone from coming to the house of God. There are those who go to church for politics, but there should be no problem with that. Even if they discuss politics in church, just allow them for as long as the word of God is preached.” He pleaded

“I beseech you Bishops; kindly allow them (politicians) to come to church. The way of the gospel is that the word of God is preached in all manner.” He said

Having come under heavy criticism over his frequent participation in church activities, Ruto expressed shock by the recent turn of events where his opponents appear to have taken the cue.

He said this, in an apparent rail against his main rival in the 2022 presidential race, Raila Odinga of ODM.

“I have worked really hard. Many leaders are not known to go to church. But now, they are now going to church. They realize God has lifted me up. I think they have realized God determines one’s path.” He said

Ruto who was in Meru, at the same time defended his bottom-up economic model saying it offers more tangible solutions to problems that have bedeviled the country for centuries.

“The challenge with Kenya is that we have too few people paying taxes. We must make sure the majority of Kenyans pay taxes. We have to make sure the 4 million young people have work to do or business to do. That is the responsibility of government.” He said

“If we do this, we will then have many people paying taxes and we will have enough money for development and we will not need to borrow as we are currently doing.” He added

Ruto is promising that, should he be elected, his government will make sure that every enterprise grows through access to credit as opposed to seeking financing in shylocks.

“We must ensure every farmer has what it takes to increase their productivity and must have access to markets. That’s how we are going to grow this economy.” He says