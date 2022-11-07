Ruto: Invest in Africa to save the globe from climate change

President William Ruto has asked developed nations to invest in Africa to save the globe from the adverse effects of climate change.

He said there are opportunities on the continent to produce wind power, geothermal electricity and solar energy.

In his address on Monday at the ongoing COP27 in Egypt, the President cited the case of East Africa whose hydroelectric power potential is 100,000 megawatts. He insisted the world can no longer afford to power its industrialisation using dirty energy.

“Developed economies must decarbonise their production by directing industrial investments to Africa and using clean energy to manufacture for the world,” he explained.

President Ruto, who is also the coordinator of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change, insisted that Africa’s march to green growth is unstoppable.

He further told the more than 120 Heads of State attending the Summit that Kenya’s next significant export will be carbon credits.

“This is why we are calling for simplified, more transparent carbon market systems that directly benefit communities.” He challenged the leaders to focus on keeping their commitments.