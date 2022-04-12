Deputy President William Ruto has said Kenya Kwanza is keen on re-configuring the political foundation of the country.

He said the Coalition brings back the integrity of every leader and their signature.

“This is an end to an era of political deceit,” said Dr Ruto.

He spoke on Tuesday at the Ngong’ Racecourse in Nairobi County where more than 10 political parties appended their signatures to the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

“We have come together to model a formidable team that will take Kenya to the next level,” he explained.

The political parties that agreed to join Kenya Kwanza were the United Democratic Alliance, Amani National Congress, Ford Kenya, Chama Cha Kazi, Communist Party of Kenya, Devolution Party, Economic Freedom Party, Farmers Party, The Service Party, Tujibebe Wakenya Party and Umoja Maendeleo Party.