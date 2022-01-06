Ruto: Kenyans will resist attempts to reintroduce imperial presidency

Deputy President William Ruto has said Kenyans will resist attempts to reintroduce imperial presidency through the backdoor.

He said plans were being hatched by some few individuals ‘who think they can control Kenyans’ to reintroduce imperial presidency.

Speaking in various stopovers in Vihiga County on Thursday, Dr Ruto said Kenyans voted overwhelming for the 2010 Constitution to among others get rid of imperial presidency.

“Some few rich people, out of arrogance think that they can sit in a certain hotel in Nairobi and appoint their puppet president to run the affairs of our nation and protect their interests and wealth,” said Dr Ruto.

He said Kenyans were more enlightened than before and they want a government that can transform their lives.

“Kenyans are eager and willing to vote for leaders who have plans and agenda that can transforman the lives of ordinary people, who form the majority population of this country,’ said Dr Ruto.

“The reality is that voters want a servant president who will listen to them and solve their problems unlike a puppet one who will worship and bow down to his masters,” he added.

The Deputy President noted that Kenyans in their millions will elect their president who is going to serve them equally besides creating wealth and opportunities for them.

He said the Bottom Up economic model is being embraced across the globe, saying US President Joe Biden is a proponent of the same model.

“Even the United States have accepted that the Bottom Up economic model because it aims at transforming lives of ordinary citizens as opposed to the trickle down one that only benefits a few people at the top,”he said.

He noted that 80 percent of Kenyans who thrive on Small and Medium Enterprises will be the biggest beneficiaries of the Bottom Up economic model.

The Deputy President also extended his invite to OKA leaders Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula to join forces with him ahead of the August elections.

Hamisi MP Charles Gimose urged Dr Ruto to team up with the two local leaders, saying it was the wishes of the locals.

“Our people in Vihiga are confident that you are the right choice for the presidency. They are, however, urging you to bring on board our brothers Musalia and Wetang’ula,” said Mr Gimose.

Former MP Yusuf Chanzu and MCA’s Jackline Mwenesi, Douglas Beru and Vincent Atsiaya said Western Kenya was behind Dr Ruto’s presidency.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President told his competitors to stop forming small tribal political parties to divide Kenyans ahead of August General Election.

He wondered why Opposition leaders were retreating to their tribes by forming regional parties at the expense of embracing democracy.

Dr Ruto said all the schemes his competitors were employing against him would be defeated by Kenyans.

He said voters were not interested in propaganda and rethoric but policies and ideologies that would transform their lives.

“My competitors are retreating to regional parties because they have no development agenda for the country. I urge voters to reject them at the ballot,” said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President addressed wananchi in Chavakali, Muhundu, Ekwanda, Emuhaya and Madzugi grounds among other areas.