Ruto labels alterations to his security a non-issue

Deputy President William Ruto has portrayed plans by Members of Parliament to summon the country’s top security chiefs over changes made on security personnel attached to his residence as less important.

In a tweet Tuesday, the Deputy President said ‘Parliamentary time should not be wasted on non-issues.’

“The AP is a professional security service and those who think it’s a downgrade are wrong,” he charged.

According to the DP, lawmakers should instead concentrate their energies on essential deployment of security officers to serious security situations in areas where bandits are causing mayhem and destruction.

The development comes after lawmakers led by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei wrote to Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka requesting for a Special Sitting Thursday to deliberate the withdrawal of General Service Unit (GSU) officers previously attached to the DP.

The Parliamentary Committee on Administration and National Security is also set to summon the security chiefs over the matter.

In a statement, while requesting the Nandi Senator said the matter was urgent and of National importance.

“According to our constitution 2010 Article 238(2) (a) National security is subject to the authority of this constitution and parliament and (b) that National security shall be pursued in compliance with the law and with the utmost respect for the rule of law, democracy, human rights, and fundamental freedoms,” said Senator Cherargei.

“Therefore in accordance to the Senate standing order 1. (1) The speaker has powers to make decisions and since this being a matter of urgent National importance I wish to request you to convene a special sitting of the Senate on Thursday 2nd Sept 2021 to deliberate on this matter,” he added.

Cherargei further wants the House to summon the Interior Cabinet Secretary, the Inspector General of police, Presidential Escort commandant, and General Service Unit commandant to shed light on the reasons and circumstances that led to the withdrawal of DP’s security detail.

The lawmaker also wants to find out measures they have taken to rectify ‘the unconstitutional act’ by government agencies and also explain the security measures for VIPs as the country gears towards the 2022 general elections.

In his letter, Senator Cherargei said that he will seek an explanation from Interior CS Fred Matiang’I and IG Hillary Mutyambai on the inhumane evictions and extrajudicial killings happening across the country during curfew hours in the country.