Ruto labels rivals tribal promoters, says UDA is a national outfit

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to stop ethnic-based groupings and embrace political parties with a national outlook.

He said Kenyans should elect leaders with admirable development track records and who have the country’s interest at heart.

The Deputy President said it is only the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) among the current crop of political parties that has a national outlook and clear agenda for the country.

“Do not allow to be misled to support political parties with tribal groupings and which have no development agenda for the country,” said Ruto.

The DP made the remarks Thursday as he kicked off his tour of the Coast region. Ruto would spearhead what he described as empowerment programs for residents of Wundanyi, Mwatate, and Voi in Taita Taveta County.

Speaking in various stopovers Ruto decried what he described as politics of conmanship and which he maintains must be discouraged.

The DP Ruto, who has declared his candidature for next year’s Presidential elections, says he was surprised that the same people who used to praise him when he supported them have ganged up against him.

“When I supported Raila Odinga to become Prime minister and later my friend Uhuru Kenyatta to become President, I was a good man. But now that I want to help hustlers, I have suddenly turned out to be a bad man,” he charged

The Deputy President said the hustler movement that was now popular among Kenyans and that it has created panic among various political camps, forcing some leaders to allegedly rally around tribal groupings with the intention of fighting him ahead of 2022.

“The hustler movement aims to change the country’s economic model from grassroots as opposed to the current up-downwards benefitting few individuals.” He said

He reiterates that “2022 competition will be about those pushing for the change of Constitution to create positions for few individuals and us who want to change the economic model to economically empower millions of Kenyans,”

Related