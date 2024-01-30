Ruto lauds Italy’s support for multilateral reforms, cooperation with Africa

President William Ruto has expressed appreciation for Italy’s support in advocating for reforms of multilateral institutions, starting with the replenishment of the World Bank’s International Development Association.

Ruto said Italy’s approval of a new, win-win cooperation with Africa on energy will facilitate the decarbonisation of the world and ensure a smooth and sustainable energy transition.

“We laud Italy for joining Kenya in pushing for more reforms of multilateral institutions, starting with the replenishment of the World Bank’s International Development Association,” President Ruto stated

Ruto is currently in Rome for the Italy-Africa Summit which brings together 20 African Heads of State to discuss areas of collaboration among them food security, education, energy and infrastructure development.

In the sidelines of the Summit, President Ruto also met with the Executive Director of the World Food Programme Cindy McCain.

Ruto underscored the importance of collaborative efforts to address food security challenges, stating that Kenya is eager to work with the World Food Programme (WFP) to tackle famine and end hunger.

“With the Executive Director of the World Food Programme Chief in Rome, Italy, we discussed the harmonisation of our tactics to increase food production in Kenya,” President Ruto remarked.