Ruto lauds Mbadi’s appointment as Treasury CS, predicts economic growth

President William Ruto has praised Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi as a talented and hardworking leader, emphasizing his potential to enhance Kenya’s public financial management.

According to Ruto, Mbadi’s determination and focus will ensure the efficient delivery of government services, contributing to a stronger economy and sustainable development.

The President remarked as he joined the people of Magunga in Suba South, Homa Bay County, for a thanksgiving service in honour of Mbadi’s appointment as CS for National Treasury and Economic Planning.

Speaking at the event, Ruto expressed confidence that Mbadi’s competence and management skills will help steer the country towards economic prosperity.

Earlier in the day, President Ruto commissioned the Rusinga Ring Road in Homa Bay County, highlighting the critical role infrastructure plays in fostering economic growth.

He noted that improved roads will attract more investments to rural areas, expand economic opportunities, and enhance the provision of essential services like healthcare.

“Better roads will open up rural Kenya for more investments, broaden economic opportunities, and facilitate the provision of essential services such as medical care,” said Ruto during the commissioning ceremony.

The President also reflected on Kenya’s political landscape, declaring that the country had moved beyond the divisive politics of the past.

He emphasized the importance of unity and an inclusive government that serves all Kenyans, adding that this new approach positions the nation for significant growth.

“We have abandoned the retrogressive politics of division because it stifles our progress. With the newly installed inclusive government, Kenya is now set for take-off,” he remarked.

During his visit to Homa Bay, President Ruto also assessed the ongoing construction of the Homa Bay Town Fish Market and addressed residents and traders.

Acknowledging the county’s rapid growth, the President noted the critical need for a reliable water supply, estimating that over 120 million litres of water are required daily to meet the population’s needs.

He assured residents that the ongoing water projects in Kendu Bay, Oyugis, and West Karachuonyo will alleviate water shortages in the county, benefiting more than 11,000 households.

While in Kojwach, Ruto commissioned the Oyugis Water Project, which is expected to benefit residents of Kabondo Kasipul and Kasipul.

The President was accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries, Governors, MPs, and MCAs during the visit.