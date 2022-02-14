Ruto launches county specific bottom-up economic conversation sessions

Deputy President William Ruto has launched the Bottom-Up Economic Model conversation in Nyeri.

The meeting saw the DP get views from locals and traders on their challenges and expectations saying he wants to be held accountable for all his promises.

The DP said the meeting is part of his tour to all the 47 counties where he will hold conversations with locals to guide his campaign manifesto.

He asked residents to keep him accountable for all his promises.

“We said we are going to change the national conversation to one centred on the people and their aspirations,” he said.

He said he will visit all the 47 Counties where a broad document will be signed entailing all the issues raised.

“This way, Kenyans will go to the ballot in August to vote for deliverables.”

Dr Ruto said his Government will mainly focus on the economic well-being of the ordinary people.

“The reason why we are working County by County is that we have county-specific priorities which must be captured in a county charter that will finally form a national charter,” he explained.

During the meeting, farmers expressed concern over exploitation by brokers, lack of minimum returns, subsidies and high fertiliser prices.

Traders also decried high taxation and called for the merging of many permits required.